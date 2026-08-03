Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister Orit Strock have sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding the immediate convening of the Security Cabinet and the suspension of the entry of the International Stabilization Force (ISF) into the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers are calling for a Cabinet decision to halt the implementation of the "roadmap" published by the Peace Council and to require the international body to amend the framework so that it aligns with Israel's war objectives and the commitments made to the country.

In their letter, the Cabinet members argue that the official document published by the Peace Council differs substantially from the framework presented to ministers during Security Cabinet discussions.

According to them, the Cabinet's decisions were made on the basis of information that does not correspond to the wording of the roadmap published over the weekend. They therefore argue that a renewed discussion is necessary, along with decisions that would prevent what they describe as "a dangerous security situation" in the Gaza Strip.

Smotrich and Strock contend that the roadmap does not guarantee the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, since weapons would neither be destroyed nor removed from the territory but instead transferred to the authority of a new Palestinian body.

They also argue that the framework allows for a gradual withdrawal of the IDF before demilitarization has been completed, contrary to the principle that any withdrawal should take place only after the complete dismantling of terrorist capabilities.

The two ministers also criticize the document's provision that Palestinian Authority law would apply in the Gaza Strip, as well as what they describe as a change in the mission of the ISF. According to them, the force would not operate against terrorist organizations but would instead serve as a buffer between the IDF and the new Palestinian governing body.

They further warn against the establishment of a new international verification committee, which they claim was never presented to the Security Cabinet and could operate in ways that run counter to Israel's security interests.

The ministers also argue that the document does not make Gaza's reconstruction contingent upon the completion of demilitarization, does not include adequate oversight mechanisms for construction materials, and once again presents the establishment of a Palestinian state as a political objective.

Accordingly, Smotrich and Strock are demanding that Israel announce it does not accept the roadmap in its current form, urgently convene the Security Cabinet, and prevent the International Stabilization Force from entering the Gaza Strip until the framework is amended.