More than two years after Captain Eitan Fish, of blessed memory, was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip, his family discovered another personal item belonging to their beloved son - a military duffel bag that unexpectedly made its way back to them due to a case of mistaken identity between two similar family names.

Captain Eitan Fish, a resident of Peduel, served as an armored corps officer in the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Armored Brigade (“Barak"). He was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip on December 4, 2023, at the age of 23.

His family describes Eitan as a talented young man with a passion for drawing and music. After studying at the Bnei Akiva Yeshiva in Karnei Shomron, he continued his studies at the hesder yeshiva in Yerucham before enlisting for meaningful service in the IDF Armored Corps. He later completed officer training and became a dedicated and beloved commander.

Family members say Eitan knew how to combine professionalism and high expectations with a warm personal connection to his soldiers, guided by the values on which he was raised.

Since his death, his family has worked to preserve his memory in many ways. Among other initiatives, the murals he painted in the family’s safe room for his nieces and nephews have been preserved as a memorial. The family has also distributed stickers featuring his artwork to first-grade students. According to his relatives, more than 15 babies have already been named after him.

This week, Eitan’s parents shared the story of an extraordinary discovery that took place in recent days.

According to the family, a Peduel resident named Fisher moved with his family to the US in the summer of 2023 and rented out his home while he was abroad. After returning to Israel, he discovered a military duffel bag in one of the rooms of his house that did not belong to him.

The family believes that after Eitan’s death, the bag was mistakenly delivered to the tenant of the home, apparently because of the similarity between the surnames Fish and Fisher. For reasons that remain unclear, the bag was stored in one of the rooms and was only discovered after the homeowner returned to Israel.

Through a mutual acquaintance, the duffel bag was eventually returned to the Fish family. Before handing it over, the homeowner prepared Eitan’s parents for the emotional encounter with their son’s personal belongings.

Eitan’s parents described the moving moment when they opened the bag.

“We eagerly searched through the duffel bag, which carried the intoxicating scent of Eitan’s army service," they wrote. “We pulled out various bags and objects whose purpose we do not even know. Another message from Eitan, and perhaps another piece of the puzzle from the mysterious escape room that he continues to plan for us."

They continued: “We have no idea why, how, or what this means for us. I took out a radio handset from the bag with a wire that is not connected to anything. I spoke into it, but there was no response. Eitani, where are you when we need you?"

For Eitan’s family, the unexpected return of the duffel bag became another poignant reminder of a son whose presence continues to accompany them even after his fall.

Arutz Sheva wrote about Eitan in its Salt of the Earth series, the article includes a film produced in his memory.