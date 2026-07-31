The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) welcomed what it described as significant progress toward implementing a new roadmap for the Gaza Strip, declaring that it is fully prepared to assume responsibility for governing the territory.

In a statement released Friday, the committee said the recent developments marked "an important milestone" for Gaza's residents after years of war, destruction, and instability.

"This development represents an important milestone for our people in the Gaza Strip," the statement read. "After years of conflict, destruction, and uncertainty, the priority today is to translate this progress into practical steps that have a tangible impact on citizens' daily lives."

The committee said it has spent recent months making extensive institutional and operational preparations to take over the administration of Gaza, restore essential public services, strengthen the rule of law, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and oversee recovery and reconstruction efforts.

According to the statement, the committee's work will be carried out in accordance with U.S. President Donald Trump's comprehensive Gaza plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The NCAG said its mission is to provide governance through "a Palestinian administration characterized by efficiency, transparency, and accountability," guided by the principles of "one authority, one law, and one security apparatus."

As implementation of the roadmap moves forward, the committee said it will prioritize restoring public institutions, reestablishing essential services, improving humanitarian conditions, enhancing public security, laying the groundwork for reconstruction, and creating conditions that support economic growth and development.

The committee stressed that the success of the initiative depends on broad Palestinian cooperation, including coordination among national institutions, local authorities, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

It also pledged to work closely with the Board of Peace, the Office of the High Representative, the International Stabilization Force (ISF), and regional and international partners to facilitate the transfer of authority and ensure the efficient delivery of public services.

Calling the reconstruction of Gaza an enormous undertaking, the NCAG said sustained international support and substantial financial resources would be required to rebuild the territory.

"The task ahead is immense, and rebuilding Gaza requires sustained international commitment, substantial financial resources, and close cooperation among all partners," the statement said. "The NCAG has prepared for this responsibility and will carry it out with a spirit of seriousness, urgency, discipline, transparency, and accountability."

The committee said its vision extends beyond rebuilding infrastructure damaged during the war.

"Our goal is not limited to rebuilding what the war has destroyed, but extends beyond that to contributing to building a Gaza that is safe, stable, and prosperous, governed through legitimate Palestinian institutions, grounded in the rule of law, in a way that upholds the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and statehood," the statement concluded.

"The people of Gaza have waited long enough. The NCAG is ready to assume its responsibilities and ready to work with all partners to serve our people, achieve recovery and reconstruction, and build a better future for the Gaza Strip."