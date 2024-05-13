Eitan Fisch, a courageous IDF Tank Corps commander of Peduel, loving son, brother and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces, illustrator, budding mathematician, music lover, fell on December 4, 2023.

He was 23.

What did he like to do? What was he like? What were his talents? What did he do for his nieces and nephews? What did he teach them? What did he learn on his own? What can we learn from him?

What unusual way did his family choose to keep his memory alive?

One story. May his memory be blessed.