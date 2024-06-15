Karnei Shomron Local Council chief Yonatan Kuznitz on Saturday night informed the town's residence of the passing of Givati Brigade soldier Yair Roitman.

Roitman was injured in Rafah earlier this week, and on Saturday, he succumbed to his wounds.

"Unfortunately, we received the bitter news of the death of an Israeli hero, Yair Roitman, may G-d avenge his blood," Kuznitz said. "He was the son of Eitan and Rikki, and brother of Elkana, Efrat, Hodaya, Ma'ayan, and Hadas."

"Yair served in the Givati Brigade, and he was as the salt of the earth: One of the best of our sons. He was critically injured in battle in Rafah a few days ago, and after an extended battle for his life, the hospital declared his death over Shabbat (Sabbath).

"We embrace the family during their difficult hour, and we will help them with anything necessary."