An indictment was filed against a 16-year-old boy from Karnei Shomron in Samaria after he managed to secure a job as a bus driver at a public transportation company by using false documents.

According to the indictment paper, the suspect impersonated a licensed driver and drove hundreds of passengers for over a month without even having a driver's license or insurance.

The suspect managed to forge a driver's license by falsifying an identification card, changing the photo to one of himself. Using the fake license, he passed job interviews at the Tnufa bus conference and met the recruitment standards, even the one that demands a police certificate of good conduct. He was certified as a bus driver and would drive daily routes between Samaria and central Israel.

During his employment, the boy made hundreds of trips without raising suspicion. He was arrested on December 24th while driving his regular Ra'anana-Kdumim route.

Police officers who were conducting a routine inspection in Ma'aleh Shomron asked the driver for his license, and he produced a forged document. The suspect then had trouble answering additional questions, leading the officers to detain him and reveal that he was indeed an unlicensed minor.

The boy was charged with a series of severe offenses, including using a forged document, impersonation, driving without a license, reckless driving, driving without insurance, and obstructing a police officer.