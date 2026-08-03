As Israel faces an unprecedented surge in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) cases following the October 7 massacre and the ongoing war, a pioneering clinical study at Clalit Health Services' HaEmek Medical Center is reporting encouraging early results for Israeli soldiers struggling with the condition.

The study, conducted at the hospital's Center for Psychedelic Treatment and Research, is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy among soldiers suffering from PTSD. Preliminary findings indicate that approximately 80% of participants who completed the treatment experienced a significant reduction in symptoms, while the majority no longer met the clinical criteria for PTSD.

It is important to note that MDMA-assisted psychotherapy remains an experimental intervention. It has not been approved as a clinical treatment in either Israel or the United States and is currently available only within carefully regulated clinical research programs conducted under strict medical and ethical oversight.

The urgency of developing new treatment options has grown significantly in recent years. According to data from Israel's healthcare system, PTSD diagnoses have increased by approximately 70%, particularly in the wake of the October 7 attacks and the subsequent conflict.

Dr. Alon Reshef, Director of Psychiatry at Clalit-HaEmek Medical Center and principal investigator of the study, emphasized that early intervention can have a major impact on recovery outcomes.

"The number of people coping with post-traumatic stress since October 7 is enormous," he explained. "Beyond the personal suffering experienced by these soldiers, PTSD has a profound impact on their families and on society as a whole. When patients begin treatment within the first month to one year after the traumatic event, their chances of recovery are significantly better. As more years pass, treatment becomes increasingly complex. Even so, meaningful breakthroughs are possible, even in chronic cases."

The study is co-led by clinical psychologist Ronen Sidi, a former special forces soldier in the elite Duvdevan Unit, who brings both professional expertise and personal understanding of the challenges faced by combat veterans.

According to Sidi, "Approximately 15% of combat soldiers exposed to severe battlefield trauma may develop chronic PTSD. These are often highly resilient, dedicated individuals who find it difficult to seek help or speak openly about fear, guilt, or helplessness. The goal of treatment is not to erase traumatic memories, but to help patients safely process them."

The treatment follows a structured protocol of 13 sessions that combines intensive psychotherapy with three monitored sessions during which MDMA is administered under medical supervision.

Each treatment session lasts up to eight hours and takes place in a dedicated clinical setting. Participants are accompanied throughout by two experienced therapists, including psychiatrists, psychologists, or social workers specially trained in trauma treatment.

According to Sidi, MDMA itself is not the treatment but rather a therapeutic catalyst.

The substance is believed to create a temporary "window of opportunity" that enables patients to engage with traumatic memories while experiencing increased emotional regulation, trust, and psychological safety. This therapeutic state may help patients access and process deeply rooted emotions such as shame, guilt, and helplessness, often considered among the most challenging barriers to recovery.

Among participants who completed the treatment protocol, researchers observed substantial clinical improvement. Approximately 80% reported a significant reduction in PTSD symptoms, and most no longer met diagnostic criteria for the disorder.

Dr. Reshef emphasized: "It is important to understand that MDMA is not the treatment. This is an intensive psychotherapeutic process in which MDMA serves as a therapeutic tool that facilitates the work. It is not a miracle cure, nor is it something that should ever be used independently. On the contrary, unsupervised use may be ineffective and could even be harmful."

HaEmek Medical Center stressed that participation in the study is limited to carefully selected soldiers who have already undergone conventional PTSD treatments and meet stringent eligibility criteria.

Candidates undergo comprehensive medical and psychological screening and must have strong family support and ongoing professional supervision throughout the process.

The hospital further emphasized that MDMA remains an illegal substance outside authorized research frameworks and should never be used for self-treatment. All sessions are conducted under full medical supervision within a structured clinical research protocol designed to rigorously evaluate both safety and effectiveness for treatment-resistant PTSD.

Dr. Reshef concluded, "We meet courageous soldiers, remarkable individuals who have endured years of suffering. Our goal is to offer them a genuine opportunity to rebuild their lives through rigorous scientific research, professional care, and comprehensive support throughout the entire process."