Nearly two years after being critically wounded in Gaza, IDF officer Ari Spitz sat down for a special podcast interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, offering a powerful and deeply personal account of survival, resilience, and responsibility.

Spitz was gravely injured during intense fighting in the Gaza Strip when his unit entered a booby-trapped building. Two of his officers were killed, and ten soldiers, including Spitz, were wounded. Evacuated under fire, he was sedated and unconscious for six weeks, three of them in immediate life-threatening condition.

“I remember mostly the confusion," Spitz recalled. “The helicopter noise, people above me telling me everything would be okay. I knew I was badly injured, but I wasn’t sure what exactly had happened."

The full extent of his injuries became clear only gradually. Spitz lost both legs and his right hand, and sustained severe injuries to his left hand. He described waking up disoriented, heavily medicated, and unable to fully process the reality of his condition. Doctors, family members, and fellow soldiers helped him understand what he had endured - and what lay ahead.

Despite the magnitude of his injuries, Spitz says despair never defined his recovery. “From the moment I woke up, I was focused on the next step," he said. “At first, it was just turning over in bed. Then sitting up. Then moving to a chair, showering, brushing my teeth. Every small step was a huge victory."

That mindset carried him through long months of rehabilitation and into a new chapter of independence. Today, Spitz drives, studies, plays sports, lives independently with friends, and continues intensive physical therapy. He has also undergone advanced surgeries and prosthetic fittings in the United States, where specialists have extensive experience treating complex combat injuries. While a few procedures remain, he says his recovery is progressing steadily.

Emotionally, Spitz emphasized the importance of national awareness around psychological trauma, even as he notes that post-traumatic stress has not been a central struggle for him personally. “As a society, we need to be more sensitive," he said. “Many soldiers are dealing with invisible injuries, and we have to understand what they’re going through and how to support them better."

Beyond his personal recovery, Spitz has emerged as a prominent voice representing Israel on the world stage. Even before entering Gaza, he wrote what became known as his “100-word letter", a message he carried into battle explaining why he was fighting and what the mission meant to him. Though he initially kept it private, the letter later resonated widely across Israel.

Today, Spitz speaks to audiences in Israel and abroad, including diplomats and decision-makers. His message, he says, depends on the audience, but often centers on moral clarity. “It’s about reminding people what happened, who Hamas is, and who is on the right side and who is on the wrong side," he said. “It’s also about fighting antisemitism and influencing future decisions."

His talks have inspired leaders and policymakers, including senior Israeli and international figures. While many describe his speeches as motivational, Spitz views them as a responsibility. “It gives you a big stage," he said. “With that comes responsibility. I hope to use it in the right way."

Asked whether he regrets going into combat, Spitz’s answer was unequivocal. “Absolutely not," he said. “After October 7, there was no other option. We had to defend Israel, bring back the hostages, and ensure the future of the Jewish people. Israel must be strong for that to happen. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we have to respect each other, know the borders, and stay united for the right mission."