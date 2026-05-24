Alex Miller, a former Kfir Battalion soldier, put an end to his own life at the age of 23 in the United States.

His family and friends tell of a young man who, for a long time, fought demons that remained with him since the ramming attack in which he was injured in 2022, along with the pain following the loss of his close friend, Noam Shemesh, in battle in the Gaza Strip.

His father, Dani Miller, spoke of his son's silent internal battle. "I don't get it. I have invested my entire life in raising and nurturing him. We had a lot of conversations about the attack, but apparently, the attack and Noam's death broke him. Even though he didn't admit it, he suffered a lot," he said.

In 2022, Miller was lightly injured in a ramming attack near the Nebi Mousa training facility while he waited with his fellow soldiers. Despite the injury and trauma, he fought to recover and insited on returning to service with his peers in the Kfir Battallion.

The Katzrin Local Council, where he grew up, eulogized him, describing a man driven by a sense of mission and a love of Israel. "As an only child, he insisted on serving in a combat unit through a true love for the country. Behind the strength hid great pain," the statement read.

The council further stated that the death of his friend, Noam Shemesh, hurt him deeply, and he carried the pain for a long time without revealing it. "The transparent traumas he silently carried with him eventually overwhelmed the young warrior who had his entire life ahead of him."