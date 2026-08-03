Ahead of the resumption of talks between Israel and Lebanon in Rome on Tuesday, Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing a Lebanese source, that Beirut's delegation is expected to demand a full ceasefire.

The Lebanese proposal includes a halt to all hostilities and US guarantees that Israel will refrain from demolishing towns and villages captured using bulldozers.

According to the source, Israel has conveyed a firm message to Washington insisting that the Hezbollah terrorist organization immediately evacuate its large and strategic military compound on the Ali al-Taher Ridge.

The report added that Israel is prepared to allow the Lebanese Armed Forces to intervene and persuade Hezbollah to leave the site. However, Jerusalem has reportedly made clear that if those efforts fail, it will be forced to take full military control of the compound.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Armed Forces published a statement blaming Israel for injuries to five soldiers in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, claiming that the soldiers were injured due to an IDF strike in the area.

However, an IDF investigation found that the explosive device which injured the LAF forces belonged to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and not Israel.

"Following a review, the IDF confirmed that, contrary to the claims, the explosive device did not belong to the IDF," a statement read. "According to the information available to the IDF, the explosive device is assessed to have belonged to the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

"The military further noted that the incident occurred in the Kfara area, outside the Security Zone in southern Lebanon, where no IDF soldiers had any presence."