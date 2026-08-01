The Honenu legal aid organization claimed Saturday night that an IDF reconnaissance soldier, who was on leave, was arrested Saturday after responding to assist a shepherd who was attacked near the Alon Road by Arab rioters from the village of al-Mughayyir.

According to Honenu, the incident began shortly before sundown on Friday when dozens of rioters threw stones and launched fireworks at the shepherd. Following the report of the incident, security forces and local farmers, including the soldier, were called to the scene.

The organization said the soldier arrived at the scene but waited for IDF forces and did not open fire. According to Honenu, IDF troops who arrived dispersed the rioters using stun and tear gas grenades, allowing the shepherd to return safely to the farm.

On Friday night, residents of al-Mughayyir claimed that a child was wounded by gunfire during the incident. Honenu noted that a media channel affiliated with the village published the soldier's photograph and accused him of carrying out the shooting, despite the fact that he did not fire his weapon.

Attorney Nati Rom, representing the soldier on behalf of Honenu, sharply criticized the arrest, saying, "My client, despite being on leave, rushed with his weapon to assist a shepherd in distress, only to find himself under arrest today like a common criminal."

He also emphasized that the soldier did not fire his weapon and that police had not taken his testimony before arresting him.

In addition, Rom called for the soldier's immediate release and demanded an investigation into both the circumstances surrounding the child's injury and those responsible for spreading the allegations against his client.