An off-duty IDF soldier was arrested Saturday on suspicion of involvement in the shooting of a Palestinian Arab minor near the village of al-Mughayyir in the Binyamin region.

His personal weapon was also confiscated, the IDF said.

According to the military, the report of the incident was received Friday evening after a Palestinian minor was shot in the area of the village, which falls under the Binyamin Regional Brigade. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, and the Israel Police are handling the case.

According to the Palestinian Arab WAFA news agency, a 10-year-old boy was shot in the back with live fire. According to the report, the shooting was carried out by Israeli residents near a sheep farm west of the village.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Arab media reported that IDF forces are preparing to demolish the home of the terrorist who murdered Maj. Yuval Ezra and Havat Gilad emergency response team member Benayahu Melet last week.

The terrorist, from the village of Tell, seized an IDF officer's weapon during last week's terror attack in Samaria and opened fire on a group of Israelis.

According to the reports, the terrorist's family has received an order to vacate the house within 72 hours ahead of its demolition.