לאחר שמונה חודשי פעילות הגנתית והתקפית: כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 401 השלימו את משימתם בדרום

Troops from the 401st Brigade, operating under the 91st Division, have completed their mission in southern Lebanon. Eight months ago, the troops began their mission, which included defensive operations along the border and operations in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon to remove threats to the State of Israel.

During their operations, the troops dismantled more than 1,200 Hezbollah terrorist organization terror infrastructure sites, including underground routes stretching hundreds of meters in total, which were dismantled in cooperation with Yahalom troops.

In addition, the troops located more than 600 weapons and struck and eliminated more than 60 Hezbollah terrorists.

Statement by the Commander of the 401st Brigade, COL Yoav Schneider: “Our mission was clear: to prevent and push back the threat to Israeli civilians. This was the objective we repeated to ourselves every morning and every evening. The brigade’s achievements in Lebanon came at a heavy cost. We will always remember the brigade’s fallen, and they will remain in our hearts forever. With the loss of every fallen troop, we grieve and bow our heads. At the same time, we immediately regroup and remain focused on completing the mission to ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain."