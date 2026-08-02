Officers from the Central District Police announced on Sunday that they foiled what they referred to as a "criminal terror attack" in Ramla, after uncovering three high-powered pipe bombs and other arms during a proactive operation in the city.

According to the police, the bombs were found in an open area adjacent to the city's train station and posed a threat to residents.

The operation was conducted over the weekend by detectives from the crime-fighting unit at the Ramala Police Station, as part of an enforcement operation against the illegal possession and use of weapons.

During the search, the officers uncovered the three explosive devices, as well as dozens of 5.56 mm rounds stolen from the IDF.

A police EOD expert neutralized the bombs, and all the findings were transferred to the police forensic laboratories to extract evidence. At the same time, the forces conducted additional searches in the area to rule out the presence of additional devices.