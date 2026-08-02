A U.S. Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing in Israel after being damaged during Operation Roaring Lion departed Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning, ending more than four months of repairs, according to Kan News.

The aircraft was damaged during a midair collision over Iraq on March 13, 2026, while supporting fighter jets operating over Iran. The collision severed part of the aircraft's tail, forcing the crew to divert to Israel. A second KC-135 involved in the incident crashed in Iraqi territory, killing all six crew members on board.

The damaged aircraft remained at Ben Gurion Airport throughout the lengthy repair process, drawing criticism in recent weeks as airport officials warned that its continued presence occupied valuable parking space during the busy summer travel season. Officials cautioned that the shortage of aircraft stands could reduce flight capacity and potentially affect hundreds of thousands of passengers.

In response to growing regional tensions, the Israel Defense Forces recently announced that additional U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft would be deployed to Israel. Unlike previous arrangements, the aircraft will be stationed at Israeli Air Force bases rather than Ben Gurion Airport to avoid disrupting civilian air traffic.

The IDF said the deployment reflects a decision by the U.S. military to adjust its regional posture. In coordination with the IDF, additional refueling aircraft were added to the existing fleet operating in Israel, with military bases selected for operational reasons and to minimize the impact on activity at Ben Gurion Airport.