The growing tensions surrounding the issue of haredi conscription reached Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday when dozens of Breslov hassidim gathered at Terminal 3 and started a heated protest.

The protesters demanded that the authorities open the airport and allow draft evaders and those who are required to draft leave the country to visit the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine.

During the demonstration, the protesters held harshly worded signs against conscription, and the slogan: "To Uman and not the military," demanding freedom of movement for all passengers.

For Breslov hassidim, the pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman's gravesite for the Jewish New Year is almost mandatory. This year, as the number of conscription orders and draft evaders increased, there is a growing fear of detention and arrest at the airport.

Breslov officials estimate that as the New Year draws closer, escalations, riots, and waves of protests by draft-dodging hassidim banned from flying will increase significantly.