An Israeli traveler was detained at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria after an M16 rifle magazine was discovered in his luggage during a security screening on his way back to Israel.

According to an initial investigation, the magazine was likely accidentally left in the bag following a period of reserve military service, without the owner realizing it was still there. However, beyond the individual mistake, the incident has raised questions over a significant security lapse: the same bag had passed through security at Ben Gurion Airport just days earlier when the Israeli departed the country, yet the magazine was not detected.

The incident means that an M16 rifle magazine passed through Israel’s main airport security system without being identified by X-ray machines or raising any suspicion. It was only discovered during a security check in Sofia, prompting local authorities to detain the Israeli.

The man’s family said that after his arrest, airport security officials in Bulgaria prevented them from speaking with him or receiving information about his condition. The family ultimately boarded their flight back to Israel, while the father remained in custody at Sofia Airport.

Relatives expressed deep concern over the developments. In addition to the investigation into how the magazine ended up in the luggage, they feared that Bulgarian authorities could expand their inquiry to examine the man’s reserve military service in Israel, potentially amid pressure from pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel elements.

The Israeli was released and returned home only after extensive diplomatic efforts led by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and officials from his office.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that the incident is not an isolated case. During the past week, additional Israeli ammunition-related items were reportedly discovered at European airports, with security authorities in those countries demanding clarifications and explanations from Israeli officials.