The heat wave that has gripped Israel in recent days is expected to reach its peak today (Sunday), bringing exceptionally high temperatures and extreme heat conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach 34°C (93°F) this afternoon in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, 41°C (106°F) in Katzrin and Tiberias, 42°C (108°F) in Beit She'an, and 43°C (109°F) in Eilat.

A slight change in the weather pattern is expected beginning tomorrow, with a modest drop in temperatures. Despite the decrease, conditions-especially in the mountains and inland areas-will remain hot and unusually warm for the season, while the coastal plain will continue to experience heavy to extreme heat stress.

Further relief is expected later in the week. On Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to decline again, although the weather will still be warmer than average for this time of year and humid along the coastal plain.

Only by Wednesday are temperatures expected to return to their seasonal average, though heavy heat stress will still be felt across most parts of the country.