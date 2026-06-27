A deadly heat wave is sweeping across large parts of Europe, with several countries and cities recording all-time temperature highs over the weekend. The extreme conditions have also been linked to dozens of deaths.

In Germany, the city of Saarbrücken, near the French border, recorded its highest temperature ever measured at 41.3 degrees Celsius. The German Meteorological Service issued a “red emergency warning" for extreme and dangerous heat covering almost the entire country.

France experienced record-breaking temperatures for three consecutive days, while dozens of people reportedly died while swimming in unauthorized areas in an attempt to escape the heat. Slovakia also reported its hottest night on record, with temperatures remaining above 26.3 degrees Celsius overnight.

Denmark recorded its highest temperature ever measured, reaching 36.6 degrees. The Danish Meteorological Service wrote in a statement that “with 36.6 degrees Celsius north of Odense, we have the hottest day since measurements began in 1874." The Netherlands reached 39.4 degrees, while the United Kingdom recorded a June temperature record of 37.1 degrees.

The heat wave is now spreading to additional countries. Poland is expected to see temperatures approaching 40 degrees in some areas on Sunday and Monday, while Balkan countries are forecast to experience temperatures of up to 39 degrees. Scientists say the current heat wave is among the most severe ever recorded, with nearly half of the region’s 850 largest cities facing unprecedented heat stress.

Researchers attributed the extreme temperatures to the climate crisis, driven in part by the continued burning of fossil fuels. In response to the dangerous conditions, local authorities have canceled planned events, while train services in several countries have been reduced due to concerns that railway tracks could buckle or be damaged under the intense heat.