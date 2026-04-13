After late-season rains over Passover, Israel is gearing up for a heat wave and haze.

Tuesday will be clear or partly cloudy. In the morning, strong easterly winds will blow in the northern mountains. Temperatures will continue to rise, reaching seasonal average. Beginning in the afternoon hours, strong northerly winds will develop along the coast.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, and strong easterly winds will blow in the morning in northern Israel and the central mountains. Temperatures will rise significantly and humidity will drop. The weather will become warmer than usual for the season, and there may be haze.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to clear, with another rise in temperatures. Temperatures will remain above seasonal average in most areas of the country.