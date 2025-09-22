Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) will see the heat wave continue, and then break.

Monday will be hot and dry, mainly in the inland areas and in the mountains. The heat load will be moderate to heavy. In the evening, temperatures will drop slightly.

On Tuesday, the heat wave will peak, and there will be heavy heat across most areas of the country.

On Wednesday, the heatwave will break, and a gradual drop in temperatures will be felt. There may be light rainfall in northern and central Israel.

On Thursday, the weather will be partly cloudy. There will be an additional drop in temperatures, which will be lower than usual for the season. Light rain is expected, mainly in the northern and central Israel.