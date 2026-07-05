The coming week will see a slight drop in temperatures in most areas of Israel, but severe heat warnings for southern Israel, forecasters said.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy, but the weather will turn fair later in the day. Temperatures will be usual for the season across most parts of the country.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy.

At the same time, the Israel Meteorological Service has issued a "red warning" for heavy heat in the Jordan Valley, the southern Judean Desert and Dead Sea region, and the northern Arava.

In addition, an "orange warning" for heavy heat has been issued for the Beit She'an Valley, Hula Valley, Kinneret Valley, the northern Judean Desert and Dead Sea region, Eilat Bay, and the southern Arava. A yellow heat stress warning is in effect for the southern Golan Heights, eastern Lower Galilee, Jezreel Valley, northeastern Samaria, the northern Negev, eastern Negev, and southern Negev.

Monday is predicted to be fair to partly cloudy after morning clouds clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

On Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy to clear. There may be light rainfall during the morning hours, mainly along the coastal plain, and temperatures are expected to drop slightly.