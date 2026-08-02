A grenade was thrown early Sunday morning at a Japanika restaurant branch in Hadera that is still under construction. Police said no one was injured in the incident and that the suspected motive is criminal.

"Officers from the Hadera Police Station opened an investigation after receiving a report of a suspected fragmentation grenade being thrown at a business under construction in the city. Police officers and bomb disposal experts arrived at the scene and began collecting evidence as part of the investigation," police said in a statement.

The attack comes after nine other Japanika branches were targeted over the past month amid an ongoing feud between the Musli and Jarushi crime families. The affected branches are operated under franchise by the Jarushi family.

In recent weeks, branches in Herzliya, Afula and Netanya have been damaged. There was also a failed arson attempt at the chain's Givatayim branch, while an explosive device was thrown at a branch in Ramat Gan and a fragmentation grenade was hurled at a branch in Kiryat Ono.