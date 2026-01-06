הוצאת הכרישה המתה מהים צילום איליה בסקין, רשות הטבע והגנים; סטילס: RAN GOLAN

A pregnant dusky shark was found lifeless after becoming trapped in fishing lines. Researchers at the Morris Kahn Station are working to determine the circumstances of its death.

The shark was found dead near the Hadera power plant. The findings indicate that the shark died as a result of entanglement in fishing lines and a large fishing hook.

The report on the finding was received at the Morris Kahn Station for Sea Research and at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority's marine unit from the Sharks In Israel nonprofit. Dr. Livne, who leads shark reproduction research, found the shark with a large fishing hook in its mouth, attached to a metal cable approximately 2.5 meters long and a nylon rope about 100 meters long.

Under the researchers' guidance, the team removed the shark from the water and transferred it for a post-mortem examination. During the autopsy, performed by Dr. Livne and Naama Alon, a student in the Department of Biotechnologies and Sustainable Marine Agriculture, it was found to be a dusky shark measuring 3.17 meters in length and weighing about 200 kilograms. The shark was pregnant, with seven pups in her womb, four males and three females.

The autopsy found a hook lodged in the shark's stomach with a fresh fish, likely used as bait for fishing. The evidence indicates the use of heavy fishing gear used for deep-sea fishing.

Following the incident, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority emphasized that shark populations in the Mediterranean are in significant decline and are protected as a natural resource in Israel. There is an absolute ban on harming or disturbing sharks, and anyone who violates the law risks criminal penalties.