הוצאת השב"חים מהביוב דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Hadera Police Station in the Menashe region, in cooperation with fighters from the Menashe Yassam counterterrorism unit, located and arrested two illegal Arab infiltrators who were hiding inside an underground sewage line in the city.

According to a police statement, the operation was part of ongoing enforcement efforts to locate illegal infiltrators who may also be involved in security offenses.

During a raid on construction sites near the Hadera train station, two residents of Hebron in their 20s were found hiding inside a "sewage pipe."

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning, after which they were detained. In a statement, Israel Police stated that they will request the suspects' detentions extended in accordance with the investigation's needs and findings.

The police also emphasized that this activity is part of the ongoing fight to locate illegal infiltrators, aiming to reduce criminal and security offenses and increasing public safety.