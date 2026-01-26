An abandoned one-week-old newborn was found wrapped in a blanket on a Hadera street, Channel 12 News reported.

The infant was left at the entrance to the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) building in the city, the report added.

Police are working to locate the infant's parents.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said: "At 9:52 a.m., the MDA hotline in the Sharon Region received a report about a child who was found in the stairwell of a building in Hadera. MDA EMTs and paramedics reported [finding] a one-week-old infant who was fully conscious, and are evacuating him to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in stable condition."

Bituach Leumi said: "Bituach Leumi employees at the Hadera branch found a newborn infant who had been abandoned by his parents in the building near the branch, not in the branch's building."

"The employees took the infant, cleaned him, fed him, and contacted Israel Police and the welfare services. MDA arrived at the scene and took the infant for medical care. Bituach Leumi is working with Israel Police to find the infant's parents."

MDA EMT Shira Siman-Tov Cohen said: "We received a report at the MDA hotline regarding an infant who had been found in a stairwell. The infant was wrapped in blankets and fully conscious. We immediately took him to a warmed ambulance to prevent hypothermia and to examine him. Initial examinations showed that his condition is stable, and we wrapped him in clean blankets and evacuated him to the hospital. Throughout the entire time, I held him in my arms, close to me, and tried to give him the safest feeling possible."

Israel does not have a "Baby Moses Law," also known as a "safe haven law" allowing infants to be anonymously surrendered without repercussions for the parents. However, even locations which do have such laws require the parents to leave the child in a safe place, often a "baby box."