Barak Tzach of Petach Tikva named as diver attacked by shark

The police have updated that the results of tests conducted at the Institute of Forensic Medicine confirmed the identity of the citizen who went missing after swimming on the shore of the Hadera River and was attacked by a shark.

Barak Tzach, 40-years-old and father of four, was on his way home from work when he decided to stop off and go fishing on Hadera coast.

Yesterday, the police conducted an extensive search operation, with the participation of police forces, rescue units, and air and naval forces, aimed at of locating the diver. During the searches, several findings were located at sea and sent for professional examination.

Upon receipt of the test results, Tzach's identity was verified. The police said that "the search will continue to locate additional findings and we express our sincere condolences to the family who was informed of the results. We will accompany them throughout the complex process."