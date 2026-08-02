Exclusive: A new development has emerged in the investigation into the shooting incident that took place last night near the village of al-Mughayyir, during which a Palestinian Arab was wounded. An IDF soldier who was on leave and arrested as a suspect in the incident has been released under restrictive conditions.

The soldier was questioned by investigators from the Judea and Samaria District Police. Initially, police ordered that he remain in custody after he declined to answer investigators' questions and exercised his right to remain silent on the advice of his attorney from the Honenu legal aid organization.

After the suspect agreed to cooperate and provided a detailed account of the events, the district commander decided to release him from custody under restrictive conditions.

Police sources said, "The commander of the Judea and Samaria District operates in accordance with the policy of the minister and the police commissioner, which allows the public to defend themselves. However, when there is suspicion of a criminal offense, the police are obligated to investigate and clarify the circumstances."

The sources added, "If a person was attacked and acted in self-defense, it is advisable for them to provide their version of events, as the police are attentive to such incidents. In any case, the police listen to citizens, but they will not permit indiscriminate gunfire or harm to innocent bystanders."