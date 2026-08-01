מהומה בבית קפה בביקור ליברמן ללא קרדיט

Dozens of haredi protesters demonstrated Saturday near a café on Agrippas Street in Jerusalem, protesting the business' decision to remain open on Shabbat while Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman was inside.

During the protest, a female Border Police officer was assaulted, prompting police forces to intervene and restore order.

Police said officers from the Lev Habira station, Yassam officers, and Border Police officers were dispatched to the scene following the demonstration. At one point, several protesters attempted to force their way into the café, but officers blocked the attempt, removed those involved, and continued working to prevent clashes and maintain public order until the protest ended.

Following the incident, Liberman said, "This morning I came to a café in downtown Jerusalem to support the owners and the people whose only 'sin' was sitting down to drink coffee on Shabbat morning," he wrote.

"The State of Israel is a Jewish state, but it will not be a haredi coercive state," he added. "Those draft dodgers who show up week after week to shout, threaten, riot, and clash with soldiers and civilians need another place to let their energy out - against Hamas, against Hezbollah, and against the Houthis."

"On my watch, draft dodgers won't have time to protest outside cafés or attack soldiers because they'll be too busy putting on uniforms."