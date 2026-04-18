Leaders of the opposition parties are planning to offer Benny Gantz the position of the next President of Israel in exchange for his leaving politics, Kan 11 News reported on Friday evening.

According to the report, the proposal is expected to be made by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, the head of the Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The move would also include a unification of the parties, to be led by either Eisenkot or Bennett.

In most of the recently published polls , Gantz’s party has been failing to pass the electoral threshold. The most recent Kan 11 News poll found that his party is receiving only 1.7% of the vote.

The same poll found that Likud remains the largest party with 25 seats, though it has dropped by three seats compared to the previous poll. Bennett’s party is stable with 19 seats, while Eisenkot’s party rose by one seat to 14 seats following the ceasefire.

The Democrats party, led by Yair Golan, also strengthened by two seats and is polling at 11 seats in the most recent poll. However, Lapid’s Yesh Atid party continues to weaken, falling to just six seats.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)