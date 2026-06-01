Yisrael Beiteinu announced Monday that Lt. Col. (res.) and attorney Shmuel Barzilai has joined the party.

Barzilai, a former senior prosecutor and head of the criminal division in the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office, served in the role for more than 15 years. He has also completed around 450 days of reserve duty since the outbreak of the war and currently serves as chief of staff of the Yiftach Brigade.

Since October 7, Barzilai commanded a reserve battalion composed of former Egoz Unit soldiers. Under his command, the unit fought in Gaza, including in Shuja’iyya, the central camps, Rimal, and coastal areas, and later took part in operations in southern Lebanon, where it was recognized as an outstanding battalion.

The party said Barzilai handled terrorism, violent crime, and murder cases during his legal career and was involved in significant prosecutions that contributed to stricter sentencing precedents.

Barzilai said he sees Yisrael Beiteinu as a political home for those seeking “responsible leadership" focused on national security and defeating Israel’s enemies, adding that his combined legal and military experience would allow him to influence policy from within.

Party leader Avigdor Lieberman welcomed his joining, calling him “not a man of slogans, but a man of action," and highlighted his frontline service since the start of the war.

The party said the move is part of its broader effort to expand its base and appeal to right-wing voters, particularly those disillusioned with Likud and Religious Zionism, noting several recent additions from similar backgrounds.