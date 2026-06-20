Amjad Shbita, CEO of the Arab "Hadash" party, has claimed that the United Arab List (Ra'am) is coordinating with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Avigdor Liberman.

Speaking in an interview with the Arab-Israeli Kul Al-Arab channel, Shbita said that Ra'am coordinates its actions with political forces that could form a government to replace the current right-wing administration. He added that Hadash seeks to topple the government "at any cost," but does not see itself joining a coalition that may be formed.

According to Shbita, if the next government demonstrates a positive stance toward the Arab community, Hadash may consider providing an initial safety net that would enable its formation.

Recent talks to establish a joint four-party Arab list stalled due to disagreements over the creation of a unified platform. Ra’am opposed the idea, insisting that the list should remain purely technical, with each party acting according to its own policies after the elections.

It was also reported that MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of Ra’am, expressed interest in joining a coalition to replace the right-wing government and suggested that Hadash and Ta’al provide a safety net to enable its formation.