An IDF soldier on active duty, a resident of southern Israel, was rescued late Wednesday night by police forces from the Palestinian Authority town of Tarqumiya, after he was found there handcuffed and wearing his military uniform.

Police were dispatched to the scene following a report received from the security establishment.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the circumstances surrounding the soldier's presence in the town appear to be criminal rather than security-related.

The soldier, who was unarmed at the time of the incident, was taken to a safe location and questioned at the Hebron police station.

The investigation is expected to be transferred to the IDF's Military Police Investigation Division.