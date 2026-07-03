An IDF reserve soldier was severely injured on Thursday as a result of a close-quarters encounter in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday morning.

The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family has been notified.

The incident occurred at around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, during an operational activity by a reserve force in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon.

The force encountered a terrorist who opened fire at them from inside a building. In response to the gunfire, an IDF tank fired shells at the structure from which the shots originated. Simultaneously, Israel Air Force fighter jets struck additional terror targets in the area.

The terrorist who carried out the shooting has not yet been located, and security forces are continuing extensive searches for him in the area.

On Monday of this week, the IDF said that a reservist was seriously injured as a result of an explosion in southern Lebanon.

The soldier was evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital and his family was updated.

The incident in which the reservist was injured took place during the afternoon hours of that day near the Beaufort in southern Lebanon.

The IDF conducted an initial review, but has not yet been able to determine with certainty the source of the explosion that led to the soldier’s injury. At this stage, the main suspicion is that it was caused by an explosive device.