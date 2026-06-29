צה"ל הודיע הערב (שני) כי במהלך היום נפצע לוחם מילואים באורח קשה כתוצאה מפיצוץ בדרום לבנון.

The IDF announced on Monday evening that an IDF reserve soldier was severely injured earlier in the day as a result of an explosion in southern Lebanon.

The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family has been notified.

The incident occurred at around noon in the village of Arnoun near the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon.

The IDF conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident, but has so far been unable to determine with certainty the source of the explosion that injured the soldier. The lead assumption is that it was caused by an IED.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that on Sunday, in response to Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire agreement in the form of continued attacks on IDF soldiers in the Security Zone, the IDF struck three Hezbollah command centers in the areas of Nabatieh and Mayfadoun in southern Lebanon.

Also on Sunday, IDF soldiers struck and dismantled a launcher that Hezbollah continued using to direct attacks at them.