An IDF officer and an NCO were injured Thursday during a counterterrorism operation in Jenin, the IDF said.
"Earlier today (Thursday), during IDF counterterrorism activity in the area of Jenin, an explosive device was detonated," an IDF statement confirmed. "As a result of the explosion, an IDF officer was severely injured, and an NCO was lightly injured."
"They were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been notified."
Earlier this month, during a special operation directed by the ISA, the soldiers apprehended two terrorists who had recently been involved in advancing terrorist activity against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians from the areas of Jenin and Al-Yamun.
Following an intelligence effort, it was revealed that one of the terrorists apprehended by the soldiers was an operative in the Jenin terrorist network that was dismantled during Operation Iron Wall and was involved in raising funds to support terrorist activity.
The terrorists were transferred to the security forces for further processing.