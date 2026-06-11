An IDF officer and an NCO were injured Thursday during a counterterrorism operation in Jenin, the IDF said.

"Earlier today (Thursday), during IDF counterterrorism activity in the area of Jenin, an explosive device was detonated," an IDF statement confirmed. "As a result of the explosion, an IDF officer was severely injured, and an NCO was lightly injured."

"They were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been notified."