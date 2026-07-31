Israel’s Embassy in Canada fired back at the Canadian Foreign Ministry this week, after it criticized Israel’s policy in Judea and Samaria.

Canada’s Foreign Ministry had published a statement in which it said it “condemns the ongoing violence in the West Bank".

“The expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank must stop. These settlements are illegal under international law and undermine prospects for peace, security and stability," the statement added.

In response, the Israeli Embassy in Ottawa chose to highlight the growing wave of antisemitic attacks in Canada.

“Israel condemns the ongoing violence against Jews in Canada. The continued shooting attacks against Jewish targets must stop. These incidents undermine prospects for peace, security and reconciliation," it said.

“We call for the de-escalation and protection of civilians. The law must be respected, and all civilians must be able to live in safety and security," the Embassy wrote in a statement on social media.

The wave of antisemitism continued this week, when two branches of a Jewish-owned bakery in Toronto were attacked .

Several days later, a shooting occurred in the North York area of Toronto, targeting the international headquarters of a Jewish-owned security company that manufactures armored vehicles.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)