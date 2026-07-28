Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday condemned the attacks on two Jewish-owned bakeries in Toronto, vowing to combat antisemitism.

“I am appalled by the targeting of two Kiva’s Bagel Bar locations - fixtures of Toronto’s Jewish community that have long served as places for people to gather and connect," Carney said in a statement posted to social media.

“Jewish Canadians should be able to live, work, and worship free from fear, intimidation, and hate. Canada’s government is absolute in our commitment to combatting the scourge of antisemitism," he added.

“Law enforcement has my full support as they conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible to account," concluded the Prime Minister.

Toronto police were notified about the two shooting incidents at the Kiva’s locations on Sunday morning.

The first incident occurred near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West in North York at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. The bakery was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

The second incident occurred at the location midtown Toronto, near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West, at around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Police on Monday released an image of an SUV which is believed to have been involved in both shooting incidents.

The investigation is led by Toronto police’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, with support from the Hate Crime Unit.

B'nai Brith Canada called for action after the incidents, stressing that law enforcement and government officials must treat the incidents as direct threats to national security.

Toronto and the area have seen a sharp uptick in antisemitic violence since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

In early March, shots were fired at two Toronto-area synagogues within several hours. Several suspects have been arrested in connection with those shootings.

Also in March, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.