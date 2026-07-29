Politician reads AI prompt during assembly

An elected official from the Canadian province of New Brunswick has gone viral after inadvertently speaking artificial intelligence (AI) instructions out loud during a formal address.

In an address delivered to the legislative assembly on June 9 but making headlines now, Progressive Conservative Bill Oliver spoke the following line directly from his written remarks, “Here’s a more natural flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points."

Furthermore, the legislator repeated the mistake two more times throughout his remarks, saying, “This version should … here’s a more developed and flowing version of the section" and, “This section ends roughly …"