Toronto Police are investigating a shooting in the North York area which targeted the international headquarters of a Jewish-owned security company that manufactures armored vehicles.

According to police, bullet damage was found at the entrance to the company's offices. The incident came a day after gunfire was directed at the US Consulate building in Toronto. Earlier this week, shots were fired at a Jewish-owned café and bakery in downtown Toronto, while another branch in the city's north was targeted in an act of vandalism.

In recent months, several shooting attacks have targeted Jewish or Jewish-owned institutions, including synagogues and restaurants.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday night that his government remains committed to combating what he described as the "scourge of antisemitism" and has instructed law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents and bring those responsible to justice.