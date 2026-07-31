The Peace Council on Friday published the full roadmap for ending the war in the Gaza Strip, outlining a phased process that includes Hamas’ disarmament, the transfer of civilian and security authority in Gaza to a new Palestinian governing body, an Israeli withdrawal, and a broader political process that could ultimately lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The document, titled the "Roadmap of July 30, 2026", serves as the framework for continued implementation of US President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan. According to the document, the roadmap is designed to transform the principles of the 20-point plan from a political declaration into an operational and verifiable process.

The opening section states that the purpose of the plan is not only to end the fighting, but also to "advance a credible political pathway leading to self-determination and statehood." The document later defines the final objective as "creating the conditions for a credible pathway to self-determination and a Palestinian state."

Under the arrangement, Hamas and other Palestinian factions would formally accept President Trump’s plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025) as the guiding framework for the process. The framework includes full demilitarization, de-radicalization, and the transfer of all civilian and security responsibilities in Gaza to the "National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)."

The roadmap states that Hamas and other armed factions will have no role in governance, whether civilian or military. Instead, all governing authority in Gaza will be transferred to the new Palestinian administration, described as a technocratic government responsible for managing Gaza.

A central principle of the agreement is "One Authority, One Law, One Weapon." According to the document, all weapons in Gaza will eventually be under the exclusive control of the NCAG. The provisions cover the entire range of weapons, including police weapons, heavy weapons, weapons production facilities, weapons depots, tunnels, personal weapons, and militia arsenals.

The document emphasizes that Hamas’ disarmament is not the final goal of the process, but rather a stage within a broader political framework. The dismantling of Hamas’ military infrastructure and armed groups is intended to create the conditions for reconstruction, civilian governance, and a wider diplomatic process.

The roadmap establishes a conditional and monitored implementation process. Movement between phases will not happen automatically or according to fixed dates, but will depend on verified completion of previous commitments under the supervision of an International Verification Committee (IVC).

The Israeli withdrawal from Gaza will also be carried out gradually and will be tied to verified progress in the demilitarization process rather than predetermined deadlines. The document states that Israel will complete a phased withdrawal according to an agreed timetable and that no measures will be taken to force Gaza residents to leave the Strip.

As part of the implementation mechanism, an international stabilization force will operate alongside the verification committee. The force will serve as a buffer between IDF forces and areas transferred to Palestinian administration, help secure humanitarian aid, and assist in establishing a new Palestinian police force.

The reconstruction of Gaza will be carried out through a joint mechanism involving the Peace Administration and the new Palestinian government, according to the roadmap.

The document further states that the transition between stages of the plan will require approval from the International Verification Committee. At the conclusion of the process, the stated political objective is the completion of the conditions necessary to advance a pathway toward Palestinian statehood.

The roadmap therefore links Hamas’ relinquishment of armed control with a wider arrangement: Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, civilian administration, security reforms, and the creation of conditions for a future political settlement.