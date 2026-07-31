Minister Gila Gamliel declared at the Ayoubi Conference in Jerusalem on Friday that the next government will work to complete the judicial reform and advance the "voluntary emigration" plan from the Gaza Strip. She made the remarks during a conference organized by the Ayoubi Group in Jerusalem as part of Likud movement activities.

Gamliel voiced support for Justice Minister Yariv Levin, saying he had "done holy work" during the last term. She said she had been involved in efforts against the Attorney General, adding, "I had the privilege of being appointed to the committee that dealt with ending the Attorney General's tenure. Although the process has not yet been completed, some of her powers have already been been taken away."

She said the upcoming election campaign would be decisive because further judicial reforms remain to be completed. Gamliel also argued that public opinion has shifted significantly in favor of the reform.

"Today, the public is clearly with us when it comes to the need for changes in the judicial system," she said. "There is broad understanding that power must be returned to the sovereign-to the Knesset and the government-so that the elected leadership can implement the policies for which it was chosen."

Addressing negotiations with Hamas, Gamliel said, "We are not buying this bluff," and reiterated her intention to advance the "voluntary emigration" plan from the Gaza Strip, which she said she first presented during the first week of the war.

She also said Israel has achieved significant security gains in Syria and Lebanon, including securing control of strategic areas in the Syrian Hermon region and additional locations in southern Lebanon following IDF operations against Hezbollah infrastructure.

Gamliel argued that these achievements have not received sufficient media attention.

"There are those trying to create the impression that Israel is losing, but the reality is completely different. We are on the way to total victory," she said.

Concluding her remarks, Gamliel praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership during the war and for his relationship with US President Donald Trump. She also expressed confidence that the regime in Iran would ultimately fall.