​The Talmud tells a famous story about the destruction of the Second Temple. It did not start with a foreign army or a grand war. It started with a petty mistake at a private dinner.

​A wealthy man in Jerusalem wanted to host a party for his friend, Kamza. His servant accidentally delivered the invitation to Bar Kamza-the host's bitter enemy. When Bar Kamza arrived, the host was furious and demanded he leave immediately.

​Bar Kamza begged to stay to avoid public embarrassment. He offered to pay for his own food and drink. The host refused. Bar Kamza offered to pay for half the party. The host still said no. Desperate, he offered to pay for the entire event just to spare his dignity. The host refused every offer, took Bar Kamza by the hand, and threw him out into the street.

​Bar Kamza left humiliated, but what hurt more was the silence in the room. Sitting at the main tables were prominent rabbis and community leaders. They watched this public cruelty and said nothing. As Elie Wiesel wrote, neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim; silence encourages the tormentor. To Bar Kamza, their silence felt like consent.

​Consuming himself with a desire for revenge, Bar Kamza went to the Roman authorities and claimed the Jews were plotting a rebellion. That single betrayal set off a chain of events that ended in the destruction of the Temple, the burning of Jerusalem, and centuries of exile.

As the Talmud puts it: Jerusalem was destroyed because of Kamza and Bar Kamza.

​Look at our community today and the parallels are striking. Blind hatred isn't ancient history; it plays out daily on our streets and in our media. Pick up the free weekend papers distributed in synagogues: National Religious publications launch harsh attacks on the Haredim, while Haredi papers direct that same animosity right back. Secular outlets routinely vilify both groups, and religious communities look down on the non-religious in return.

​Every faction convinces itself that its anger is entirely justified.

​Each community has real issues to fix. The Haredi world has work to do; the National Religious world has work to do; the secular world has work to do. No group holds a monopoly on virtue. Yet instead of doing the hard work of self-examination, we take the easy way out: we obsess over the faults of others to avoid facing our own.

​While we split into camps and debate who is worse, we ignore the real threats outside our doors. When Roman legions surrounded ancient Jerusalem, they realized they didn't need to launch an immediate assault. The Jewish factions inside were already destroying each other and burning their own food supplies. Vespasian told his troops to wait-the city was tearing itself apart from within. When we expend our energy fighting one another, we do our enemies' work for them.

​Meanwhile, global antisemitism is rising sharply. Every Jew needs to internalize a basic truth: an antisemite does not care what kind of Jew you are. They do not care if you wear a black hat, a knitted kippah, or no kippah at all. To someone who hates us, a Jew is simply a Jew. Fighting among ourselves while hostility builds outside is pure recklessness.

​Jerusalem did not fall because Rome was invincible. It fell because the people inside could not tolerate one another. Our Sages taught that if we were destroyed by baseless hatred, we will only be rebuilt through baseless love and respect.

​This is why our tradition says that whoever mourns for Jerusalem will live to see her joy. Mourning is not about crying over ancient history. It means confronting the tragedy of our current divisions-and letting that pain drive real change. The moment we grieve our disunity and choose connection instead, rebuilding has already begun.

​For thousands of years, empires have risen and fallen while the Jewish people survived. We survived because we remained tethered to the Torah and its mitzvot.

​When we talk about returning to those values, we must recognize that many Jews today grew up without any exposure to their heritage. Tradition calls them a tinok shenishba-someone raised without knowledge of their roots. They cannot be blamed for what they were never taught. They deserve only patience, warmth, and genuine welcome. The responsibility to repair our broken relationships rests first on those who know the Torah-to demonstrate through their actions what living its values actually looks like.

​If we want to stop repeating the tragedy of Kamza and Bar Kamza, every group must stop pointing fingers and start cleaning its own house. We must speak up when someone is shamed, and we must return to the mutual respect and shared tradition that kept us alive for millennia. That is the only way forward.