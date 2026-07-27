For many American Jews, the idea of spending the next stage of life in Jerusalem holds a powerful appeal. The practical question is more complicated: where can one find independence without isolation, a high standard of living without an institutional atmosphere, and a genuine community without sacrificing privacy?

A new project planned for Jerusalem’s Beit HaKerem neighborhood is being developed around that very question. The vision is to create a high-end, independent senior living community for a primarily American, Modern Orthodox 60+ population-not simply a building for older residents, but a setting designed around the way they want to live.

Residents will have their own private homes and maintain their independence, while sharing a community with people at a similar stage of life. The emphasis is on making daily living easier, more comfortable and more connected, with accessible design, medical connectivity and communal spaces that encourage friendships to develop naturally.

Your next chapter in Jerusalem can begin with community, independence, and a place of your own>>>

Beit HaKerem is central to the project’s appeal. Situated between Kiryat Moshe and Beit Vegan, the neighborhood is known for its greenery, quiet streets and established community atmosphere. Yet it is also one of Jerusalem’s most conveniently located residential areas, with access to the light rail, major roadways, shopping, cafés, synagogues, mikvaot and leading medical centers. The project will also be close to an established American population.

The building is being planned as a boutique 60+ community, with amenities intended to become part of residents’ everyday lives. These include a swimming pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace and more than 500 square meters of communal space. A synagogue, library, classes, activities, social club and communal sukkah are also planned.

Particular thought is being given to family life. The lobby will be designed as a welcoming space where residents can comfortably host children, grandchildren and guests. Larger luxury apartments are also expected to be available in a nearby building, offering families the possibility of living close to one another while maintaining separate homes.

The apartments themselves will include practical layouts, elevators, private balconies, storage and parking with electric-vehicle charging. A dedicated management company will provide 24-hour security, maintenance and customer service, together with access to medical support and emergency-response systems.

Premium apartments will begin at approximately 40-50 square meters, with larger residences also available. Entry-level prices are expected to start at approximately $600,000. Apartments will be offered at ₪44,000 per square meter or below, compared with approximately ₪48,000 for new construction in the surrounding area. Flexible payment schedules and mortgage assistance will be available for American buyers.

DERECH, the company leading the development, takes a broader approach than a conventional construction company. Its work begins with identifying and structuring an opportunity, assembling the appropriate professional team and matching each project with the community it is intended to serve. The company has previously been involved in developments in Southwest Gilo, Nof HaGalil, Harish and Ramat Beit Shemesh.

The project is now in advanced planning, with building permits expected in the near future. For prospective residents, its appeal may lie not only in the Jerusalem location or the amenities, but in the opportunity to help shape a new community from its earliest stages.

Your next chapter in Jerusalem can begin with community, independence, and a place of your own>>>