Over the past 24 hours, the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Israel Border Police concluded a wide-scale operation to thwart terrorism and apprehend wanted individuals in the Beit Ummar area.

As part of the activity, IDF soldiers scanned more than 170 structures, apprehended wanted individuals, and located various types of weapons.

Recently, the wanted individuals opened fire from the area, as part of a conflict between local families. Due to this, a concern was raised that gunfire would expand and be directed toward communities in the surrounding area.

The operation focused on apprehending the wanted individuals involved in the conflicts.

On Wednesday, as part of the preparations for the activity, Israel Police forces apprehended a wanted individual in the area who was involved in gunfire during the conflict.