Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested on Thursday that Israel was responsible for the drone attack targeting an American tanker at the Damietta Port in northern Egypt on Wednesday.

Araghchi’s claim in a post on social media came after a report in The New York Times attributed responsibility to Iran for the explosion.

Iranian officials told the Times that the strike was intended to send a signal and demonstrate that Iran is capable of disrupting international shipping lanes and the global energy supply to a far greater extent if it chooses to escalate the fighting in the region.

Despite the fact that the report quoted Iranian officials, Araghchi wrote on Thursday night, “Egypt is an important friend and partner in the region, and its security is of utmost importance to us."

“We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace," he added.

“The threat is clear, mutual, and fearful of Muslim solidarity," concluded Araghchi.

Following Thursday’s New York Times report, Egyptian government officials said again that the explosion was caused by a UAV but did not attribute responsibility to any party, stating the investigation is ongoing.