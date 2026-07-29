An American tanker was struck in a suspected UAV attack at the Damietta Port in northern Egypt this evening (Wednesday), Reuters reported.

An explosion was reported at the port's liquid natural gas terminal.

According to reports from the scene, the drone struck the tanker Energos Winter, and the resulting fire spread to at least three other vessels.

No one was injured in the incident. No group or nation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The drone attack could signal an escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran, which has launched attacks on US bases and allies throughout the Middle East in recent weeks, resulting in the deaths of three US servicemembers in Jordan.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have also recently escalated their conflict with Saudi Arabia, announcing a naval blockade and attacking Saudi vessels.