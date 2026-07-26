US President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended plans to significantly expand military operations against Iran, driven by concerns that an intensified campaign would dangerously drain defense inventories of Patriot air defense interceptors and related munitions across the Middle East, according to a report Saturday by The New York Times.

Administration officials informed the newspaper that depleted defensive missile reserves represent one of several serious hazards surrounding renewed large-scale combat. Trump and senior aides are also concerned about regional escalation, exposing vulnerable Gulf partners to Iranian retaliation, energy market volatility, global economic strain, and worsening refugee conditions.

The decision to hold off followed a Friday meeting involving top White House advisers and senior cabinet members. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, officials disclosed to The New York Times that non-public discussions focused heavily on diminishing inventories of Patriot interceptors. Those vulnerabilities were highlighted last Friday when an Iranian ballistic missile penetrated defense systems in Jordan, killing three American service members.

Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, privately cautioned that while the military retained operational capacity for a major assault, doing so would jeopardize interceptor availability for US Central Command, according to officials who spoke with The New York Times. A spokesperson for General Caine declined to address private counsel provided to the president.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung stated that the president has “always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies."

Cheung added that following severe economic sanctions and military strikes “it would be wise for Iran to work towards a negotiated deal; otherwise, they know what will happen."

Trump has wrestled with navigating the nearly five-month conflict and restoring commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as rising fuel costs accompany renewed hostilities. Diplomatic efforts have broken down, and recent heavy bombardments have failed to deter Iranian forces.

Very few within Trump’s inner circle backed a broader offensive, sources told The New York Times. One senior official questioned whether escalating military pressure would force Tehran to negotiate, observing that strikes often produce the opposite result by unifying the Iranian populace behind their leadership against an external adversary.

Military engagements showed signs of easing on Saturday for the first time in two weeks following 13 consecutive nights of American strikes, though friction persisted as clashes erupted between Saudi-aligned forces and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Prior to Friday's session, Trump noted that forces remained prepared for expanded strikes while signaling an opening for diplomatic engagement.

“Look, we’re locked and loaded," Trump told reporters Friday afternoon, adding, “We’re ready to go, but we’re talking to them, so maybe there will be, maybe there won’t be a tipping point."

In a Thursday interview with Axios, Trump had previewed potential plans for a broader strike, saying, “I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it."

However, Trump set aside major bombing plans by late Friday after military advisers highlighted dwindling defense munitions needed to safeguard American installations in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates from retaliatory barrages.

In late April, The New York Times reported that US forces had expended over 1,200 Patriot interceptors costing more than $4 million each, leaving supplies at concerning levels that have since deteriorated further.

Key advisers, including Jared Kushner, advocated instead for a lower-risk strategy centered on sustained economic pressure and diplomacy, Saturday’s report said. It remains uncertain whether active negotiations exist or can navigate internal divisions within Iran's leadership.