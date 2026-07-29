For the first time in several days, Iran launched missiles targeting locations in Jordan early Wednesday morning.

This marks the first Iranian missile attack on a US base in the region since President Donald Trump decided to pause strikes against Iran this past Friday.

A senior US official speaking to Channel 12 News confirmed that Iran launched ballistic missiles at a US base in Jordan, adding that the missiles were intercepted. No casualties or damage have been reported at this stage.

The interceptions in Jordanian territory were seen from Israeli territory as well.

Footage from Israel of the interceptions in Jordan:



CENTCOM confirmed the incident, saying in a statement, "At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."

The Iranian strike came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump at the White House. Their meeting focused primarily on the Iranian threat and Israeli concerns over a potential agreement that fails to genuinely address Iran's nuclear program.

Following the meeting, the White House Press Secretary issued a statement describing the talks as "productive and good." Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked, "This was one of the best conversations I've ever had with the US President."

Senior officials close to the Prime Minister stated: "It was a very good and highly positive meeting. The two leaders discussed all fronts, foremost Iran, and reiterated their shared commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They also discussed the robust partnership between Israel and the US, as well as various opportunities across the Middle East."

In an interview with Fox News prior to the meeting, Trump downplayed the significance of the nuclear site at Pickaxe Mountain, where Israeli intelligence assesses centrifuges were recently transferred. "It's not a big deal," he said.

When asked whether Netanyahu had briefed him on Iranian activity at the site, Trump responded with a jab at the Prime Minister: "I don't need Bibi to tell me that. I know exactly what's going on there."