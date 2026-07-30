Shlomo Sarid, one of the founders of the Tzav 9 movement, which works to prevent aid trucks from reaching Hamas in Gaza, completed infantry reservist officers' training on Thursday.

Sarid, who fought for months in Gaza, joined the movement after he was exposed during his service to aid trucks reaching Hamas terrorists.

Approximately two years ago, the Biden administration imposed personal sanctions on Sarid and his fellow founder, Reut Ben Haim, for their actions blocking the aid trucks. President Donald Trump later lifted the sanctions upon taking office.

After being suspended from reserve duty at a certain point due to his work with Tzav 9, Sarid returned to duty and formed a combat squad in a reserve commando unit. The squad was composed of reservists who were exempt from service or served in units that were not on the front lines. On Thursday, he graduated from officers' training.

During the training course, cadets met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sarid thanked the Prime Minister for the sanctions being lifted and asked him what steps he was taking to prevent Hamas from getting stronger using humanitarian aid. According to Sarid, Netanyahu answered that all efforts were being made to prevent the aid from reaching Hamas.

At the conclusion of the course, Sarid stated: "I had the privilege today to graduate from reserve officers training with my peers to be a partner in the operational efforts and to lead warriors to defeat our enemies. We see what's happening in Gaza, far from the public's eyes, with the beginning of the implementation of Article 17 of Trump's deal, which states, in contrast to what was presented to the public, that the reconstruction of Gaza would begin before the disarmament and dismantlement of Hamas."

He added, "We have to open our eyes and stop the rehabilitation of the terrorist organization, which is getting stronger every day and puts the residents of the Gaza envelope at risk. As a combat officer, I will do everything to comply with tasks, orders, and instructions; and as a civilian, I will do everything to influence the decision-makers to stand by their word and push for victory."